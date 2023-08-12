Home » Improve the health of the Vallenato king Miguel Antonio López
At the Cesar Cardiovascular Institute in the city of Valledupar, he remains hospitalized for 10 days the professional vallenato king Miguel Antonio López after presenting problems in his state of health.

In dialogue with EL PILÓN, Román López, the accordion player’s son, said that his father was hospitalized for hypotension and a viral flu picture, undergoing treatment by the doctors.

My dad is improving, he has been in Cardiovascular for ten days, He was admitted with a low blood pressure crisis and a flu that he got. The pressure has already stabilized for days and the flu is being fought with an 8-day treatment and it is improving a lot”, said López, who assured thatFew days are left for the Vallenato king to return to his home located in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

He also assured that his father is conscious, in a good state of mind and accompanied by his relatives, who support him at this time.

He is much better, conscious, speaks, the antibiotic they are administering makes him a little drowsy, but we are waiting for the days until the end of the treatment”, he added.

Miguel Antonio López was the leader of the group Los Hermanos López, where together with the singer Jorge Oñate they recorded hits like ‘Rosa jardinera’, ‘Cerro murillo’, ‘No voy a Patillal’, ‘Los tiempos de la cometa’ and ‘Amor sensible’. He is the father of the king of kings Álvaro López and also accordion player Román Lópezwho are the current representatives of the López dynasty.

BY: LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

