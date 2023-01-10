The first cold wave warning will be issued in 2023, and some areas in Xinjiang, Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places will drop by more than 20°C

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave blue warning at 18:00 on January 10:

Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from January 11th to 15th, the cold wave weather will affect most parts of my country from west to east. Among them, the northwestern region will be mainly affected from the 11th to the 12th, and the central and eastern parts of my country will be affected from the night of the 12th to the 15th. area. The temperature in most parts of my country will drop by 8-12°C successively. Among them, northern Xinjiang, western Gansu, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, northern South China, Guizhou and other places will drop by 14-18°C. Some areas in central and eastern Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places exceed 20°C, accompanied by gusts of magnitude 4 to 6 and strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8, and the wind force in mountain passes of Xinjiang can reach magnitude 8 to 10. After the cooling, on the morning of the 17th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be pressed southward from eastern Yunnan to southern Guizhou, southern Hunan, northern Fujian, and eastern Zhejiang.

Among them, from 20:00 on the 10th to 20:00 on the 12th, the temperature in northern Xinjiang, the southern part of the Southern Xinjiang Basin, and western Gansu dropped by 6-10 °C, and the temperature in Altay and Ili Valley in Xinjiang dropped by 12-18 °C, and the local area was above 20 °C. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6, gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and winds of magnitude 8 to 10 in Xinjiang Mountain Pass.

Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall prepare for the cold wave according to their responsibilities;

2. Pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm;

3. Take certain protective measures for tropical crops and aquatic products;

4. Prepare for wind protection.