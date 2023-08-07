Home » IN A FLASH OF COURAGE A WOMAN KILLED POLIBANDI « CDE News
MBUYAPEY- PARAGUARI (special envoy) A robber by profession police was killed yesterday in Mbuyapey, during the raid on a pantry. The owner shot him and said she did it to protect her son and her husband.

The inspecting officer, Carmelo Alcides Benítez Reyes, who worked in the Department of Search and Location of Persons of the Central Area and had a stolen weapon with him, is the thief who ended up dead in Mbuyapey.

The policeman and his accomplice broke into the house where a pantry also works, with the intention of stealing money and merchandise.

Upon hearing the noises, the owners Liberato Giménez Ocampo (63) and his wife, Juana Elizabeth Jara Pino (38) reviewed the cameras and discovered that unknown persons were in the business.

The subjects also reached the part of the house, including the bedrooms, in one of which a baby was sleeping.

“I reacted because I have my son who is 1 year 9 months old, who is not going to react?” Juan Jara wondered during the story he shared with the C9N channel.

She added that: “I didn’t want to do it, but he came to my son’s room and everything, I fought, I defended myself because my son and my husband were there. Through that I saved my husband and my son.”

The woman used a 38 mm caliber revolver, which they usually have in the house, precisely to defend herself against crime.

PROSECUTOR ACQUITS WOMAN WHO KILLED POLIBANDI

Finally, the prosecutor’s office decided to free the woman who killed the police officer, Carmelo Benítez, from all proceedings, who would have entered their home in Mbuyapey, to assault them]

The lady said that she saw her husband and son in danger and decided to send him to the other world. “Rovy’ aiterei. I thank God they didn’t kill my husband. I thank God that I was able to save them,” she commented.

The Public Ministry considered that he acted in legitimate defense. She remembered the lady that the cop had gone to buy a cigarette once and didn’t open the gate for her.

