Clean bathroom joints: Shiny white without chemicals

Do your bathroom tiles need a refresh? Then grout cleaning can really make a difference in how your bathroom looks. With these simple tips you can clean the bathroom grout so that it shines like new again.

When you’ve cleaned the toilet and mirror and cleaned the shower screen, you might think the job is done. But grout cleaning can really transform the look of the entire bathroom, even if it’s time-consuming. The grout holds the tiles together and seals the flooring to keep water from leaking out. However, because they are porous and usually light in color, they can easily hold mold, dirt, and soap scum. But you can easily clean the bathroom joints with home remedies and get them sparkling clean again in a few steps.

Cleaning bathroom joints: this is how you get them shiny white

Bathroom grouts not only have a structural function, but are also a decoration that makes the design of the tiles even more beautiful. However, they are particularly susceptible to dirt and discoloration, which can severely affect the overall appearance and cleanliness of the bathroom. Often the dirty joints between the tiles are yellowish or even brown. While it’s important to give them a thorough cleaning, it’s just as important to extend their lifespan by reducing your use of harsh chemicals. In this article, we share the best home remedies that will allow you to clean the bathroom grout.

Clean again with dirt eraser

The dirt eraser is known for cleaning various surfaces and is also a great cleaning method for lightly soiled grout.

Simply wet the dirt eraser, squeeze it out and use it to scrub the bathroom grout. Then rinse the tiles with water to remove any small residue left by the dirt eraser.

Use this simple method regularly to wipe away the gray film on the white grout, avoid stubborn stains and ease your cleaning routine.

Use baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

Another effective method for cleaning dirty bathroom grout is the combination of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Two home remedies that you probably have on hand and already use in your household.

Mix 140g baking soda with 60ml hydrogen peroxide until a liquid paste is formed. Apply the paste to the bathroom grout with an old toothbrush and leave for a few minutes. Then rub it deeper into the grout and rinse the tiles with warm water.

This method is also perfect for removing mold from grout as the hydrogen peroxide acts as a disinfectant that simply kills mold.

Refresh bathroom joints with lemon juice

Due to its high acidity, lemon juice quickly dissolves the accumulated dirt on the grout. Rub the bathroom grout directly with a lemon wedge or squeeze some lemon juice and apply to the soiled grout. Wait 30 minutes, scrub the grout with a brush and wash off.

Note that this and all other methods that have a bleaching effect are only suitable for white bathroom grout.

Clean bathroom grout: baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice

Each of these three home remedies have their own unique properties to remove dirt and therefore their combination is great for cleaning bathroom grout. Vinegar is a great all-purpose cleaner, lemon juice has a slight bleaching effect, and baking soda provides an extra scrubbing effect.

Mix the juice of half a lemon with a tablespoon of white vinegar and a little baking soda until you get a runny paste. Dip an old toothbrush into the mixture, then use it to scrub the soiled grout. Finally, rinse them with clean water to remove the dissolved dirt.

Clean heavily soiled bathroom joints with borax and lemon oil

Borax is a natural mineral that is used very effectively as a cleaning agent. It loosens stains and removes dirt and restores shine to grout when mixed with a little lemon oil.

In a small bowl, mix 60g borax, 3ml lemon oil, a squirt of liquid soap and enough water to form a paste. Spread the paste on the grout and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Then scrub the grout with an old toothbrush and rinse the tiles with warm water. Be careful not to use borax and lemon oil on natural stone tiles to avoid damaging or discoloring them.

Clean with steam cleaner

Most steam cleaners are very effective for cleaning bathroom grout and many other surfaces around the home. Use a brush attachment and run the steam cleaner along the grout. The heat will help remove the stubborn dirt. Even if the bathroom grout isn’t cleaned to perfection, the steam cleaner will help loosen the remaining dirt and debris so you can use one of the other methods to clean the grout more easily.

Remove mold from bathroom grout

Mold is often found in rooms with high humidity levels, and if they get lodged in the grout, they not only ruin the appearance of the tiles, but also pose a serious health risk to you and your family. However, there are ways to stop mold from forming prevent and get rid of it easily by not using harsh chemicals.

Grapefruit seed extract is a natural remedy available at most drug stores. Its acid is very effective against mold and it leaves no residue. Add 10 drops of grapefruit seed extract to 250ml of water and fill the liquid into a spray bottle. Spray the mold stains and let the solution sit for a few hours. Wipe the tiles if necessary.

Vinegar is a product that should be on the list of cleaning supplies for every household. Its acidity prevents the growth of mold and other bacteria. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray on the affected area. Leave the vinegar solution on for 5 minutes, then scrub the grout with a brush. Rinse the surface with warm water. This method is excellent, also for preventing mold growth. Spray and wipe the tiles with the vinegar solution weekly to save a lot of time and effort in cleaning.

baking powder and washing powder use: You are asked to prepare a solution of 3 teaspoons of baking soda, 2 teaspoons of washing powder and 250 ml of hot water. Apply the solution to the bathroom grout and leave for 10-15 minutes. Then rinse the tiles with cold water. Tea Tree Oil: Another way to get rid of mold naturally is to use tea tree oil. Add 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil to 250ml of water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Spray the moldy areas and scrub with a cloth soaked in water.

Whitening Toothpaste is not only good for our smile. You can also work them into the bathroom grout using an old toothbrush. Leave it on until the mold stains start to come off, then rinse the grout with clean water.

Clean tile joints in the bathroom

There are a few things you should do to ensure that your bathroom grout stays fresh for longer and deep cleaning doesn’t take too long.

Keep the bathroom dry by using an exhaust fan or leaving the windows open to avoid the high humidity. Wipe the tiles and grout with a squeegee after showering. Treat the small stains on the grout as soon as they appear. Apply a sealer to the cleaned, dry grout twice a year to prevent dirt and mold from penetrating the porous material. After application, be sure to wait at least 24 hours to ensure grout is completely dry. A very clever tip for sealing bathroom joints is to use a white candle. Rub the clean and dried joints with it, following the contours.

All of the above methods will help you keep your bathroom grout clean in a natural way and allow you to enjoy a sparkling bathroom. Always start with the mildest method that will at least damage or discolor the grout. Ensure adequate ventilation and wear rubber gloves when cleaning.

