Industry – Greens want “investment agenda” of 30 billion euros

Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag wants to boost the German economy with an “investment agenda”. “We need a smart investment agenda as an impetus for sustainable growth, prosperity and the competitiveness of Germany as a business location,” says a paper reported by the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Tuesday edition).

Among other things, this involves investments in future technologies, in public infrastructure and in buildings. “As a federal government, we are taking strong steps forward and are making urgently needed investments totaling 30 billion euros available,” says the paper, written by parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge and parliamentary group deputies Andreas Audretsch and Julia Verlinden. Financing should be secured in particular via the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF). The Green politicians want to help the construction industry and invest in energy-efficient buildings. They also rely on an industrial electricity price to help companies to get cheaper energy and insist on the tariff loyalty law. “We need an investment stimulus for the economy, jobs and the climate,” said Dröge to the RND. “That’s why we propose an investment program to strengthen the construction sector and industry, in particular by significantly increasing state subsidies for social housing and energy-efficient building renovation and pushing ahead with social housing.” This would create three effects at the same time: “We support the investment activity of the German economy and secure jobs,” said Dröge. “We are creating more affordable housing and are thus answering a central problem of justice, especially for families,” said the Greens politician. “And we reduce the energy costs for people in poorly renovated houses, and at the same time contribute to more climate protection.”

