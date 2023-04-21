Home » In Antalya, Minister Çavuşoğlu introduced Togg to those who were curious – Political News
News

In Antalya, Minister Çavuşoğlu introduced Togg to those who were curious – Political News

by admin
In Antalya, Minister Çavuşoğlu introduced Togg to those who were curious – Political News

Antalya’and AK Party Deputy Candidate shown Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlufirst celebrated with citizens in Gazipaşa. Central MosqueMinister Çavuşoğlu, who performed the holiday prayer in Istanbul, met with the people of the district at Cumhuriyet Square. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who also attended the opening of the AK Party election office, delivered a new official vehicle to the district. Togg it came with Citizens, who saw Togg for the first time on the streets of Gazipaşa, almost entered the race to take pictures with the vehicle. Çavuşoğlu, who made a city tour with Togg in Gazipaşa, introduced the vehicle to young people and stated that a quality and equipped vehicle was produced.

Click for Other Political News

See also  Fight the tiger!Hainan "Tiger" Wang Yong sentenced to indefinitely see the high officials down in Heilongjiang check

You may also like

Therapy aims to improve memory in dementia

Fox News pays $787 million to avoid trial...

Regional filmmakers, there are $4.240 million to encourage...

Successful development of the Fairness in Retail initiative!

Farmadon and Insa Monagas successfully carried out the...

Unitrópico heading to the ASCUN Zonal Meta Games...

To close the hidden dangers of “living” gas...

Thuringia: 6 special plays in April 2023

A corrupt power scheme

Controversy over failure that left Martín Caparrós without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy