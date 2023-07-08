In Buenaventura, Petro proposes to pay young people not to kill

During his visit to Buenaventura, in which he took stock of the public order situation, President Gustavo Petro announced a thousand additional higher education places for young people from Buenaventura.

“There will be thousands of young people who we are going to pay for not killing, for not participating in violence, for studying; We are going to give them help to enter the Seine and to enter the university”, President Gustavo Petro said.

With this announcement, the president invited the youth of this district and those who commit crimes in criminal gangs to study and prepare.

“It is better to carry a book than a gun,” said the president during the “Social Dialogue for Life and Peace” held in the port city.

Petro said that “this government wants them in the university, it wants them studying” and “those thousand new places should be the first stone in the construction of peace in Buenaventura.”

The president announced that the “University in the Territory” program will increase higher education places in the country by 500,000.

The Head of State requested the help of public universities so that the resources are invested efficiently and have the expected impact.

He affirmed that this initiative will be complemented by the Jóvenes en Paz program to build the youth network in the neighborhoods and villages that builds the new future of the Colombian Pacific.

In his speech, the Head of State sent a message “to the young people who hang out there in the Shottas, in the Espartanos, in I don’t know what in Jalisco we invite them to come to study.”

most wanted

Within the framework of the activities carried out by the national government in Buenaventura, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, launched the poster of the most wanted in this area of ​​the country made up of 45 people accused of crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime, homicides and extortion.

The Minister stated that with the Government of Valle del Cauca a reward of up to $200 million has been considered, which allows the capture of these people linked to the gangs that carry out criminal activities.

“What we are looking for is that citizens contribute to this effort that the National Police is making, which is also the way to guarantee the population itself security conditions. Without the support of the citizenry, it is difficult for the Police to carry out successful operations with the breadth that we want,” he said.

Memory

On the other hand, the advances related to the National Center of Memory of the Pacific Coast, the reports of emblematic cases of historical memory for the symbolic reparation of the victims and the actions of the Campaign for the non-stigmatization of the territory are part of the compliances presented by the National Center for Historical Memory during the Tenth Follow-up Commission on the Civic Strike Agreements that was held in Buenaventura.

During the territorial dialogue, led by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, the General Director of the center, María Gaitán, explained that the entity already registers compliance such as the launch of the reports “Buenaventura, a port without a community” and another on the Emergence and actions of the Calima Paramilitary Bloc.

#Video “There will be thousands of young people who we are going to pay for not killing, for not participating in violence, for studying; We are going to give them help to enter the Seine and to enter the university”: President Gustavo Petro pic.twitter.com/UkRhEy3AZQ — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) July 7, 2023

