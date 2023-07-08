Commitment to Healthcare: Piedmont Region and Trade Unions Agree on Recruitment Plan and Funding Allocation

In a major commitment to improving the healthcare system in Piedmont, the Region and trade unions have reached an agreement that will lead to the recruitment of 2,000 permanent staff by December 2024. This agreement is being hailed as a “Copernican revolution” by the trade unions, who have been fighting for increased staffing and reduced precarity in the public health sector.

The agreement, which is in compliance with budgetary constraints, will be funded through the Fund for Development and Cohesion (FSC). The Region has planned to allocate 25 million in 2023, followed by 50 million per year from 2024 to 2026, for additional financial coverage for Local Health Authorities. This will allow healthcare companies to allocate resources to invest in staff and support the hiring plan.

As part of this commitment, the Region has presented a plan to allocate 175 million from the 2021-2027 FSC funding to strengthen territorial healthcare. This will enable local health authorities to free up resources in their budgets for staff investment. The use of resources from decree law 34 will also be progressively utilized.

In addition to the recruitment plan, local health authorities are required to present an analysis of outsourcing by the end of the year. The aim is to define projects for internalization, reintegration of personnel, that will result in at least a 20 percent savings compared to current outsourcing by December 2024.

The agreement was reached in a meeting attended by President Alberto Cirio, Health Councilor Luigi Icardi, the coordinator of the Observatory Pietro Presti, the regional director of Health Antonino Sottile, and representatives of various trade unions.

President Cirio expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, stating that after years of reductions in public health personnel, the Region is finally making a turnaround and investing in the necessary resources for the healthcare system. Councilor Icardi also emphasized the importance of investing in personnel as the most crucial factor in achieving healthcare objectives.

The trade unions have also welcomed the agreement, noting that it acknowledges the long-standing shortage of personnel in the regional health service and aims to recover lost professionalism and management of outsourced services.

This agreement marks a significant step towards improving healthcare in Piedmont and providing better services for its residents. With increased staffing and reduced precarity, the public health system is expected to see positive changes in the coming years.

