Atopic dermatitis in children it is a skin disease that should not be underestimated. The symptoms are quite similar to atopic dermatitis affecting adults, but with some differences.

This pathology in children can affect the whole body but, above all, the face, the area around the mouth and the scalp.

What are the causes? Symptoms? What are the treatments to achieve recovery? Let’s find out more in the in-depth analysis.

Atopic dermatitis in children: how to recognize it

Dermatitis is an inflammatory skin disease not to be underestimated, as it can cause discomfort and complications. This pathology can also affect children, through redness, blisters, scaling, skin thickening and cracks all over the body, but especially on the face, the area around the mouth and the scalp.

The disorder is usually accompanied by itching. Only a dermatologist will be able to make a diagnosis and prescribe the most appropriate treatment.

Symptoms include:

Itching;

redness;

bubbles;

blisters;

desquamation;

Irritation;

Dry skin;

Cracks.

It is important to get a prompt diagnosis to avoid complications, such as bacterial infections.

Causes of atopic dermatitis in children

The causes of neurodermatitis or atopic dermatitis have not been fully understood. However, a congenital predisposition is considered an essential factor.

Neurodermatitis is also referred to as “atopic dermatitis” due to the predisposition to the development of hypersensitivity reactions that frequently occur in families and because there is often a connection with other allergic diseases.

The risk that the child of a parent who suffers from it may have the same pathology ranges from 20% to 40%.

If both parents suffer from neurodermatitis it is even between 60 and 80%.

Besides this genetic predispositionplay a role too environmental factors and physical stress, infections and allergens (e.g. food, pollen, house dust, animal hair).

Stressful events, such as impending school enrollment, can also trigger a flare-up or make symptoms worse.

Newborns are particularly affected by atopic dermatitis.

Here is a summary list of the causes of atopic dermatitis in children:

Skin contact with irritants;

Reaction to drugs;

Abnormal reactions of the immune system;

Skin contact with allergens, such as metals and other substances;

Heredity and genetic predisposition;

Altered functionality of the sebaceous glands, in the case of cradle cap.

Atopic dermatitis differs from dermatitis herpetiformis (which is linked to celiac disease) and seborrheic dermatitis (linked to sebaceous gland dysfunction).

How to treat atopic dermatitis in children

Children’s skin is particularly affected by dermatitis, because it is much more delicate and sensitive than that of adults.

In the presence of symptoms, it is advisable to seek the advice of the pediatrician will establish the diagnosis and possible therapy which will be based on the triggering cause.

Generally, it is necessary to avoid contact with substances that may have caused the dermatitis to arise, to change the diaper often in the case of diaper dermatitis and use delicate and natural products for the skinas the baby skin soothing cream and the protective paste.

In some cases, your doctor may deem it appropriate to prescribe some topical drugsdepending on the cause, precisely: for example, cortisone-based anti-inflammatory creams.

Against atopic dermatitis in children, it is also possible to resort to grandmother’s treatments and remedies:

application of jojoba oil;

sweet almond oil;

coconut oil;

rice oil;

extra virgin olive oil.

However, generally, the disorders regress spontaneously within a few months. The best thing is to follow the precautions mentioned above to promote and speed up healing.