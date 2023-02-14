Home News Precipitation stopped today, Wuhan sunny and returned, but not for long|Sunny|Precipitation|Wuhan_Sina News
　　[Precipitation stops today #武汉虚天回归but not long time#]The large-scale rainy weather in the south has entered its final stage, and the sun is about to return. It is expected that in the next three days, due to the influence of high-altitude northerly airflow, most of Wuhan will be cloudy. Today and tomorrow, the high temperature will gradually return to around 10°C, and the low temperature will still be at freezing point. The lowest temperature tomorrow will be only -2°C. You will feel cold in the morning and evening. Everyone should pay attention to cold protection. The time for the sun to “return” this time is not very long. It is expected that around February 18, there will be more rainfall in the southwestern region of my country to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Everyone needs to seize the intermittent period of rainfall for drying and outdoor activities in time. #Wuhan from winter to spring how many days#

　　

　　

　　

