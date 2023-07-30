Reprocessing of scrap with the scrap pick-up in Siegen News Siegen – News Siegen Economy Current news on the Internet

Schrottentsorgung Siegen is the expert for scrap collection throughout NRW

Scrap contains high-quality raw materials that should not be withdrawn from the cycle. Recycling scrap is a must if valuable resources are to be preserved that would otherwise be irretrievably lost.

Far less energy is used in the recycling of metals than would be used in the production of new ones. That is why the reprocessing of all scrap metals – but especially that of the very energy-intensive metals stainless steel and aluminum – is an extremely sensible undertaking both ecologically and economically.

First of all, when contacting us by e-mail or telephone, an appointment that is suitable for all parties is agreed. If large amounts of scrap are available, Schrottabnahme Siegen can also make a purchase offer based on current prices. Single-variety scrap is remunerated at a higher rate than mixed scrap. The reason for this is simply that the very time-consuming sorting work is no longer necessary. Regardless of whether the scrap collected is mixed scrap or single-variety scrap metal: In any case, the customer not only makes a financial profit, but also gains a lot of space, since scrap usually takes up a lot of space.

How does the raw material cycle work?

Schrottabnahme Siegen collects the scrap from the company premises, the construction site or the private household of the customer. Excluded from collection is hazardous waste, which also includes refrigerators, for example. On the other hand, computers, electric motors, cables and all precious and non-ferrous metals are included.

All the scrap is then returned to the service provider’s premises, where it is sorted. Of course, special attention is initially paid to heavy metals and toxins, which can pose a considerable risk to the environment and health. On the other hand, scrap metals that contain valuable secondary raw materials and are of great importance for the raw material cycle are of particular interest for recycling. All elements that are valuable for recycling are sent to the reprocessing plants, the rest goes to the collection points. Schrottabnahme Siegen has many years of experience in this field and handles the materials entrusted to them very responsibly.

Summary

