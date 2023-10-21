Huilense will train the Arab Emirates robotics team

Thanks to his talent, extensive knowledge and international experience, Omar Alexis García He will have the responsibility for two years of training the United Arab Emirates team in the mobile robotics modality that will participate in the ‘Olympic games’ of technological skills, worldskills International.

At only 24 years of age, Omar Alexis García, a young man from the municipality of Tello who was certified as a Technologist in Instrumental and Industrial Electronic Maintenance in Sena Neiva, managed to conquer the competitive world of mobile robotics.

Thanks to his talent and having won several international recognitions, Omar Alexis will be part of the team in charge of training the competitors of the United Arab Emirates team for WorldSkill International in the skill of mobile robotics, a responsibility that he will carry out for two years in the city of Abu Dhabi.

His passion for robotics led him to take advantage of all the learning opportunities that this educational entity offered him, since he was studying high school at the La Asunción Educational Institution in the municipality of Tello, in the north of Huila, learning that challenged him to continue. training

After becoming certified, Omar continued his education in the field of robotics with the support of his instructors, earning advanced degrees and participating in national and international robotics competitions. It was his success in these competitions that caught the attention of UAE robotics coaches, who were looking for an experienced leader to guide their team.

The call

“This great news has been a dream for me and my family. My role in the Arab Emirates team is to train the competitors who are going to represent that country in international Worldskill. It is very exciting to be in another country, in a different culture, it is challenging, but without a doubt it is a very big challenge, because we are demonstrating that from the regions we are leaders in topics of great impact such as robotics,” highlighted Omar Alexis García.

Sena not only provided Omar with technical skills, but also a strong work ethic and the ability to adapt to challenging situations. This prepared him to face the challenge of leading a team of talented young people in the UAE, who strive to excel in international robotics competitions.

“My main purpose, thanks to this opportunity, is to demonstrate that young people have a lot of potential and that we have the ability to compete on the global stage. The idea is to continue training myself, to continue working hard so that my talent also serves as an inspiration to young people in the region,” commented the Sena graduate.

Omar assumed his new role with enthusiasm and humility, aware of the responsibility it entails. He will work with students, sharing his knowledge and experience to help them develop innovative robots and effective competition strategies. His goal is not only to compete at the highest level, but also to inspire the next generation of technological talent in the United Arab Emirates, a job that he hopes to lead in a few years in Huila.

Training

Omar Alexis García, in dialogue with Diario del Huila, revealed that he graduated from the Instrumental and Industrial Electronic Maintenance Technology program and that he also previously competed in the Mobile Robotics category in WorldSkills. During the conversation, he stressed that his participation in various international events led to the coaching team of the United Arab Emirates National Team calling him to join in the preparation of the WorldSkills International championship.

He expressed his gratitude to the Sena by stating: “I am enormously grateful to have had the opportunity to study at this institution; deserves special recognition for providing us with the necessary opportunities to acquire knowledge.”

Regarding his role in the UAE team, he noted that his main function is “to train the competitors who will represent the country in the WorldSkills International championship.” He was contacted by the UAE team through his email after winning the medal of excellence in Colombia. He added that “they were impressed with our work and want to continue collaborating with us.”

Omar Alexis García stressed that his career has given him the “magnificent opportunity to travel and coach this team for two years.” In this new role, he will have the responsibility of “training young people between 18 and 22 years old in the city of Abu Dhabi.” He acknowledged that “facing this challenge of reaching another country and immersing yourself in a different culture is a challenge that we are willing to address in the best way possible.”

International projection

In relation to the comparison between developed countries and Colombia, he stated that, although the former are economic powers, «Colombia also stands out for its intellectual potential, knowledge and the skills of our young people and Colombian professionals, which makes us very well seen. in the rest of the world.”

Colombian talent, without a doubt, is highly valued around the world. “This quality, which characterizes us as Colombians, allows us to address a wide range of challenges with agility and effectiveness, from the largest cities to the most remote corners of the country. Colombia has numerous talents that stand out in various parts of the world, and I am an example of this.”

It is worth noting that WorldSkills International is the leading global organization promoting excellence in work skills among young people around the world. More than 1,500 young professionals compete with great motivation in more than 60 different disciplines for a medal. WorldSkills competitions include future technologies such as digitalization or Green Skills, and reflect the current development of professional profiles in the global labor market.

