DRC: coupé-décalé, a style of music or a way of life? ~ Focus on culture

In Kinshasa, music transcends cultural barriers and shapes the lives of young people. Coupé-décalé, a musical genre from the Ivory Coast, has become the spearhead of Kinshasa youth. This catchy music, however, sparks heated debates.

At the heart of the cultural diversity of the Democratic Republic of Congo, each musical genre leaves a unique imprint, but none can rival the influence of coupé-décalé. This music has transcended the simple framework of artistic expression to shape the way of life of young Kinshasa, dictating their ways of living, of expressing themselves, and even of dressing. However, the coupé-décalé is not without controversy.

In 2015, the Congolese censorship commission banned the distribution of the Ivorian coupé-décalé on national channels, claiming that this music propagated controversial values and disrupted the campaign for a new citizenship. However, this ban has not deterred young people from Kinshasa, who continue to lose themselves in the heady rhythms of coupé-décalé. Between passion and conflicts, this musical style has shaped a complex story of Congolese youth.

When the coupé-décalé comes to life

It’s 7 a.m. in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. As the sun breaks the horizon, the city awakens in frenzied agitation. The streets are bustling with activity, and there’s no time to waste. In Kinshasa, every moment counts. The scarcity of public transport encourages Kinshasa residents to find alternatives, and it is two wheels that many of them choose to move. Among the sounds of horns, lively conversations and bursts of laughter, a particular melody stands out in the incessant flow of the metropolis. This is the coupé-décalé, the favorite musical genre of young people from Kinshasa.

On a busy street corner, a young biker is getting ready for his day. He finishes his small bottle of strong liquor, turns on the engine of his motorcycle, and chooses a coupe-décalé song to accompany it. His name is Gradi, and despite his 20 years, his face displays a seriousness that contrasts with the youth of his person. However, from the first notes of the song, his face lights up. The DJ’s words resonate: “Tianga zemi x2, na lembi nanga epa na biso,” (“Get me pregnant x2, I’m tired of staying at home.”) With a smile on his lips, Gradi confides: “I can spend all day listening to this music. She motivates me to work well. »

People queue to board a public bus in Kinshasa. @foculture

A few meters further on, another facet of the coupé-décalé emerges. This music is considered for some as a voice that expresses their reality, despite its flaws.

Daniel, a young carpenter, holds a cigarette in his browned hands. He explains how the coupé-décalé finds a particular echo in his heart. “It’s the music of the little people,” he assures, “the music of those who cannot afford songs signed by great artists. » In the midst of the agitation of the awakening city, the young father continues: “For example, if I’m there, I can give a sum to a coupé-décalé artist, and he will sing for me. » His eyes light up with enthusiasm. He adds : “Music is important for the lives of modest people. Before, it was impossible to dedicate a song in honor of a loved one. Today, when we lose a loved one, the coupé-décalé artists from our neighborhoods offer us songs in tribute to those who have passed away. »

The coup-décalé at the root of the conflicts in Kinshasa

However, this passion for the coupé-décalé does not come without consequences. Music, which gained momentum in 2008 with Papy Ribs, left scars on the youth of Kinshasa. Gang music or even the music of the masters: the names are numerous but the rhythm is the same.

A young man named R10, who leads a gang in the town of Matété, says: “We have our own artists, and when some try to sing in honor of other groups, it creates conflicts, which can go so far as to cause injuries or even deaths. »

Regardless, this music continues to resonate in the streets of Kinshasa, defying the authorities and creating an environment conducive to the uncontrolled consumption of strong alcohol. The electric city, where the senses are in turmoil, never ceases to live to the rhythm of this discordant melody. The coupé-décalé, both a source of harmony and conflict, has become a complex reflection of life in Kinshasa.

