Beijing time:2023-03-10 10:35

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, March 10, 2023]On Thursday (9th), the White House announced that Biden will visit Los Angeles and San Diego in Southern California next week to discuss gun violence and meet with the British and Australian prime ministers. Come see the report.

The White House announced on Thursday (March 9) that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Monterey Park in Southern California next Tuesday (March 14) to discuss reducing gun violence.

In his State of the Union address on February 7, Biden referred to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on January 21 that killed 11 people. Tribute Brandon Tsay.

In addition, Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego on Monday (13th) to discuss Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. ).

The report also pointed out that Biden will also visit Las Vegas to discuss his plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

This trip will be Biden’s second visit to the Los Angeles area since mid-October last year. Biden visited a subway construction site, attended a political fundraiser and spoke at Irvine Valley College.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV’s Los Angeles reporter station

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/03/10/a103665843.html

