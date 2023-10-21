Julio César La Cruz Secures Victory in the Chile 2023 Pan American Games: Cuban Flagbearer Shines in Round of 16

Cuban Flag Bearer Julio César La Cruz Debuts with Victory in Chile 2023 Pan American Games

This Friday, October 20, Julio César La Cruz, the flag bearer of the Cuban delegation, made his debut in the Chile 2023 Pan American Games with a resounding victory in the round of 16 phase. The Camagüey native faced American boxer Jamar Talley in the 92 kg division, a weight category in which he competed for the first time in a regional multi-sport event.

Despite a disappointing start, with three of the five judges ruling in favor of Talley in the first round, La Cruz, a two-time Olympic champion, took control of the fight in the second round. With his remarkable amateur record and experience on international stages, La Cruz won the round and secured a unanimous decision victory.

Contrary to expectations, both fighters had the opportunity to win the fight in the final round. However, La Cruz’s experience and skill prevailed, as he obtained all the votes from the referees. This victory ensures La Cruz’s presence in the quarterfinals of the Pan American tournament and places him in contention for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as the continental boxing competition guarantees direct tickets to the finalists of each division.

This year, La Cruz aims to secure his first crown outside of the 81 kg category at the Pan American Games. He previously won gold in the 2011, 2015, and 2019 editions. Recently, he also claimed victory in the 92 kg division at the Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador 2023, defeating Colombian boxer Marlon Hurtado in the final.

With La Cruz’s win, the Cuban squad, known as The Tamers of Cuba, now boasts three victories in the Pan American Games, maintaining an undefeated record. Other Cuban boxers Fernando Arzola and Saidel Horta emerged victorious in their respective fights in the +92kg and 57kg categories. However, the two women boxers, Arianne Imbert and Yakelin Stornell, were unsuccessful in their matches.

The Cuban delegation continues to make their mark in the Chile 2023 Pan American Games, demonstrating their strength and determination in the boxing competition.

