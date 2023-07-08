The 2023 Steam Summer Sale: Grab Great Game Deals and DLSS Acceleration Technology Discounts!

The 2023 Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off on the popular gaming platform, Steam. Gamers are in for a treat as a wide range of games are available at special discounted prices, especially for those with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, thanks to the inclusion of DLSS acceleration technology in the sale.

A total of 38 games that support DLSS acceleration technology can be purchased at a special price during the sale. Some notable deals include the highly anticipated “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” with a half-price sale of $799, “Hogwarts Inheritance” with a 20% discount at $1192, “Marvel Interstellar Attack Team” with a 30% discount at $537, and the “Marvel Spider-Man Remastered Edition” available for just $998.

The list of DLSS games included in the sale is as follows: “AMID Evil,” “Atomic Heart,” “Back 4 Blood,” “Chivalry 2,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Death Cycle” (Deathloop), “Deep Rock Galactic,” “Deliver Us The Moon,” “Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed,” “Doom Eternal,” “Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” “Elder Scrolls Online,” “EVERSPACE™ 2,” “Forever Skies,” “Forza Horizon 5,” “Ghostwire Tokyo,” “God of War,” “Gotham Knights,” “Hello Neighbor 2,” “Hi Fi Rush,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” “Icarus,” “Jurassic World Evolution 2,” “Martha Is Dead,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered,” “Midnight Ghost Hunt,” “Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord,” “No Man’s Sky,” “SCP 5K,” “Severed Steel,” “Sifu,” “Smalland: Survive the Wilds,” “Steelrising,” “Titan Station,” “Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong,” “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” and “World Cross Country Championship Generations (WRC Generations).”

In addition to the DLSS games available in the sale, several popular games have also announced support for DLSS 2. Among them is “Testament: The Order of High-Human,” which was released on July 13, and “Jagged Alliance 3,” set to be released on July 14. Gamers can also look forward to the release of “Remnant II” on July 25. It is worth mentioning that both “Testament: The Order of High-Human” and “Remnant II” are powered by the Unreal Engine 4.

With such an extensive range of games available at discounted prices and the added benefit of DLSS acceleration technology, the 2023 Steam Summer Sale is a must-visit for all gaming enthusiasts. Make sure to check out the official Steam platform for more information and start adding your favorite games to your cart before the sale ends.

Source: NVIDIA.com

