The Mysteries of Liu Yuru’s Fake Death and Her Whereabouts Revealed in “Long Wind Crossing”

The Secrets Behind Liu Yuru's Fake Death in "Long Wind Crossing" Finally Revealed

In the latest plot of the popular drama series “Long Wind Crossing,” viewers were left on the edge of their seats as the truth about Liu Yuru’s fake death finally unfolded. After her supposed demise, Liu Yuru resurfaced as a wealthy businessman three years later, secretly working to repair the Yellow River. However, this turn of events left both her mother and mother-in-law in complete shock. The question that lingers is, what really happened to Liu Yuru during her suspended animation? Where did she go after faking her death?

In a dramatic twist, Liu Yuru finally confronts the emperor, presenting irrefutable evidence to help clear her husband, Gu Jiusi, of any wrongdoing. The emperor personally interrogates Gu Jiusi, who reveals that Prince Fan Yu is responsible for the murder of Liu Chun. The emperor, upon seeing the evidence, realizes its authenticity and punishes the crown prince by demoting him to Youzhou, while simultaneously releasing Gu Jiusi.

However, celebrations are short-lived as Liu Yuru is summoned by the queen mother, causing Gu Jiusi to fear for her safety. In a desperate attempt to protect her, he breaks into the queen mother’s bedroom and is eventually sent back to prison for his rash actions.

With the queen mother demanding an explanation, the emperor decides to take drastic measures. In order to appease her anger and save Gu Jiusi and Liu Yuru’s lives, Emperor Fan Xuan presents poisoned wine, which Liu Yuru pretends to drink. The feigned death serves not only to calm the queen mother’s fury but also to buy time for the emperor to delay his attack.

But where did Liu Yuru disappear to after her fake death? During this period, she adopted a pseudonym and ventured into the business world once again, eventually becoming the wealthiest person in the world. All the while, she secretly followed Gu Jiusi’s every move.

While Liu Yuru’s life was put on hold, Gu Jiusi embarked on the most perilous mission of managing the Yellow River for three years. He successfully completed all the tasks assigned by the emperor, even resolving the biggest threat to the river in Darong. Finally, Gu Jiusi returned to the court.

It is during this time that Gu Jiusi finally recognizes Liu Yuru, who now stands by his side as an equal. No longer the daughter of a humble cloth merchant or a housewife dependent on her husband, Liu Yuru’s astute business acumen and ambition have transformed her into a renowned figure. As the creator of Huarong, a popular caravan known to women around the world, Liu Yuru’s business provided the funds for Gu Jiusi to confront Zhou Gaolang when he laid siege to the city.

From a small rouge shop owner to the richest person in the world, Liu Yuru’s journey has proven that she was never merely a supporting character behind Gu Jiusi. Instead, she chose to stand side by side with him, facing all challenges as equals.

As the suspense in “Long Wind Crossing” continues to captivate viewers, the secrets behind Liu Yuru’s fake death and her subsequent rise to power are revealed. Audiences eagerly await the next thrilling twists and turns that lie ahead.

