Li Meng Returns with a Bang: Scores 9 Points off the Bench and Impresses with Three-Pointers

Li Meng Returns to Debut and Shines: Scores 9 Points and Makes Three-Pointers in a Row as Meiji Praises Her Curry-like Skills

On July 8th, Li Meng made her long-awaited return to the court, bringing an end to her team’s two-game losing streak. Coming off the bench for 24 minutes, Li Meng showcased her talent by making 2 out of 5 three-pointers, scoring 9 points, and making 1 steal, becoming the highest-scoring substitute of the game.

With the team facing injuries and uncertainties, Li Meng’s return proved to be the much-needed solution for the head coach. In a game against the Indiana Fever, Li Meng entered the court as a substitute for Kimbrough with only 4 minutes and 07 seconds left in the first quarter. The crowd erupted in cheers as Li Meng took the stage.

However, Li Meng didn’t have many opportunities to show off her skills as her teammates rarely passed her the ball. Nevertheless, her presence on the court had a significant impact. The opponents were wary of her outside shooting ability, allowing the mysterious man to open up their offensive game and widen the point difference.

By halftime, Li Meng had scored 3 points from free throws, and her team was leading the opponents by 15 points. As the game progressed, Li Meng’s performance improved gradually.

In the third quarter, Li Meng scored her first field goal of the game. With 1 minute and 22 seconds remaining, Hawkins grabbed an offensive rebound, and Li Meng seized the opportunity to make a steady three-pointer. This timely three-pointer was crucial as the opponents were closing in, narrowing the point difference to just 6 points. In the fourth quarter, Li Meng once again opened up the outside line, assisted by Hawkins, and made another three-pointer, extending her team’s lead to 11 points. Team reporter Wayne Cole even compared Li Meng’s skills to those of the legendary Stephen Curry.

Not only did Li Meng excel in her offensive game, but she also showcased her defensive prowess. After stealing the ball, she was fouled by the opponent, leading to free throw opportunities.

Although Li Meng wasn’t able to score again when she returned to the court in the fourth quarter, the Fever managed to narrow the point difference to single digits. With only 2 minutes remaining, Li Meng re-entered the game. While she couldn’t add to her scoring tally, Li Meng’s performance in her comeback debut was remarkable and definitely something to look forward to.

