A man was murdered from several firearm impacts in the El Cóndor invasion of the municipality of Codazzi. The event occurred on Thursday night, with the community giving notice to the authorities. The victim is a young man, apparently of Venezuelan nationality since this is a settlement inhabited mainly by migrants from the neighboring country.

This person was dark-skinned, dressed in black jeans and a white long-sleeved shirt with the number 4 printed on the back.

According to the police report, several pamphlets alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia were found at the crime scene, which caused fear in the community.

It was also established that the deceased has not been identified and his body was transferred to Codazzi Legal Medicine.

