In conjunction with the construction of Line 3, Dongsishitiao Station of Beijing Metro Line 2 will be closed for renovation – China News Service Video

Beijing Metro Line 2’s Dongsishitiao Station Closes for Renovation in Preparation for Line 3

Source: China News Network

In a move to expedite the construction of Line 3 of the Beijing Subway, the Dongsishitiao Station of Line 2, which has been in operation for nearly 40 years, has been closed for renovation. The renovation, which is expected to take 95 days, will allow for greater interchange between Line 2 and Line 3 at Dongsishitiao Station.

The closure of Dongsishitiao Station was officially announced on November 25, with the station entrance now closed off and a notice posted regarding the renovation. Li Quancai, chief engineer of the Third Branch of Beijing Railway Construction Corporation, highlighted the importance of the renovation, noting that the existing space at Dongsishitiao Station is inadequate for the increased passenger flow and demand for interchange between Line 2 and Line 3.

The renovation plans include the addition of a barrier-free elevator in the station hall of Dongsishitiao Station, which will provide direct access to the platform of Line 3. Along with other improvements, such as increased transfer space and passenger storage capacity, the renovation aims to enhance the overall user experience for commuters.

At the moment, Line 3 is currently under construction for the 10 stations from Dongsishitiao Station to Dongfeng Station, with the main works of the stations already completed. The Line 3 construction progress is estimated to be at 15% completion. It has now entered the stage of equipment installation and decoration, as various ancillary projects are also being constructed.

The renovation period for Dongsishitiao Station is expected to be completed by February 27, 2024, with various stages of construction and installation scheduled over the course of the 95 days. Once completed, the renovation will provide a seamless interchange between Line 2 and Line 3 at Dongsishitiao Station.

Liu Chao, reporting from Beijing, contributed to this story.

