In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to demonstrate new responsibilities and new actions of public security organs on the new journey



Ma Yanping, member of the Party Working Committee of Jiaxing Port Area, deputy director of the management committee, and director of the Public Security Bureau



The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made by General Secretary Xi Jinping is oriented, far-sighted, overall-oriented, broad and profound. Leadership fully demonstrates a high degree of historical consciousness, firm historical self-confidence, strong mission, and deep feelings for the people. Through the study, I was deeply encouraged and deeply touched: First, we must always adhere to the leadership of party building and keep in mind our original intention when embarking on a new journey. Ten years of great changes in the new era have laid the foundation for the great cause of national rejuvenation. The “three major events” have attracted worldwide attention. We must deeply understand that the “two establishments” are the fundamental reasons for these historic achievements and historical changes. We must unswervingly adhere to the Party’s commitment to Absolute leadership of public security work. The second is to show new achievements. We must always focus on the main responsibility and the main business, and work together. The report pointed out that “the great achievements of the new era are the result of the party and the people working together, doing it, and fighting for it.” Do a good job in the various tasks of public security, defense, management and uniforms, so that the public’s sense of security is always with them, and they can get the feeling at their fingertips. The third is to respond to new challenges. We must always strengthen our fighting spirit and strengthen our confidence. The world has undergone major changes unseen in a century, and the characteristics of changes in the world, times, and history are more obvious. Facing the “major test of high winds and even turbulent waves”, we must dare to fight, be good at fighting, insist on one step forward, take the initiative Respond to and effectively prevent and resolve various major risks and challenges on the way forward. The fourth is to establish a new style. We must always keep the bottom line of incorruptibility and perseverance. The report states that “the fight against corruption must always trumpet the charge.” The party’s self-revolution is always on the road. The public security team is a disciplined force under the absolute leadership of the party. It must have higher standards and stricter requirements in the construction of discipline and style, and insist on forging a loyal and clean team that matches the mission and tasks of the new era. Responsible for the high-quality excellent team.

The Hong Kong Public Security will resolutely shoulder the responsibilities, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all aspects and the whole process of public security work, and strive to maintain political and social stability, escort high-quality economic development, and enhance the public’s sense of security and satisfaction in the new journey Continue to be a good loyal guard and submit high-scoring answers. Specifically, “four firmness”:

The first is to forge a loyal police spirit and unswervingly achieve “two safeguards”. Take studying, implementing, and implementing the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party as an important political task of the public security organs in the region at present and in the future, further strengthen the theoretical arm, strengthen ideals and beliefs, and maintain political firmness with theoretical sobriety . Always put party building at the top of all tasks, strengthen leadership and grassroots organization building, build grassroots branch positions, implement the construction of main responsibilities, continuously innovate party building work carriers, deepen theme education, strengthen political police building, and unswervingly do ” Loyal supporters of “two establishments” and demonstration leaders of “two maintenances”.

The second is to adhere to the people-centered approach and unswervingly maintain social security and stability. Continue to crack down on prominent illegal crimes that the masses have strongly complained about, and make every effort to crack down on illegal crimes related to people’s livelihood such as telecommunications and network fraud, violations of the rights and interests of women and children, and traditional sexual assault. Continuously purify the business environment, strengthen the crackdown on various corporate-related crimes, and strengthen the investigation and rectification of financial risks. Continue to carry out traffic battles, carry out high-standard construction of standardized intersections, parking lot construction and other livelihood issues that the people care about, and demonstrate the responsibility of public security in escorting the high-quality development of the port area.

The third is to adhere to integrity and innovation, and unswervingly deepen public security reform in an all-round way. Put reform and innovation in a more prominent position, benchmark the development plan and guidance of the “public security brain” of the provincial department, adhere to the “three-wheel drive” of technology, mechanism, and system, focus on actual combat needs, and promote process reengineering and mechanism reengineering Reshaping and restructuring the system, and comprehensively building a new smart public security mechanism and a new modern police system with the characteristics of the port area. Focusing on the overall framework of the actual combat functional system of “provincial main responsibility, city and county main battle, and police station main defense”, actively explore a new model of integrated investigation and attack by police teams, break down the business barriers of police types, identify breakthrough points in reform, and accelerate the construction of functional science, A functional system of public security organs with clear powers, smooth command, and efficient operation.

The fourth is to carry forward the spirit of self-revolution, unswervingly and strictly manage the party and the police. Continue to deepen the education and practice activities on the theme of “Three Capabilities”, improve the responsibility system for comprehensively and strictly controlling the party and the police, further promote the construction of clean and honest public security, and persevere in grasping the “Ten Strict Prohibitions” and “Six Regulations” “Promote “really strict”. Strictly abide by various party discipline, party rules, police discipline and police regulations, and correct the “four winds” with the spirit of nailing nails. The whole police force always keeps a clear head, consciously guards the red line and bottom line, knows shame and knows what to do, knows responsibility, and knows the burden. Continue to strengthen the professional construction of the team, carry out regular combat training, and strive to forge a strong public security iron army with “three absolutes” and “four irons”.