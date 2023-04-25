At least 33 animals: probably five packs of wolves in Carinthia

About a year ago there was the first sighting of a wolf pack in Carinthia. In the meantime, two groups including offspring have been proven by DNA: “The Hochstadel pack consists of two parents and at least six puppies. The Kreuzeck pack consists of two parents and at least three young animals. We have indications of a third pack on the Dobratsch, there were one three wolves were found,” says Carinthia’s wolf commissioner, Roman Kirnbauer. Pairs of wolves were not only sighted near Weißbriach in the Gitschtal valley and in Reisach (Kirchbach municipality), they were also filmed. They could be part of a pack or currently starting one at so-called rendezvous places.