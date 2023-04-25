Home » At least 33 animals: probably five packs of wolves in Carinthia
News

At least 33 animals: probably five packs of wolves in Carinthia

by admin
At least 33 animals: probably five packs of wolves in Carinthia

About a year ago there was the first sighting of a wolf pack in Carinthia. In the meantime, two groups including offspring have been proven by DNA: “The Hochstadel pack consists of two parents and at least six puppies. The Kreuzeck pack consists of two parents and at least three young animals. We have indications of a third pack on the Dobratsch, there were one three wolves were found,” says Carinthia’s wolf commissioner, Roman Kirnbauer. Pairs of wolves were not only sighted near Weißbriach in the Gitschtal valley and in Reisach (Kirchbach municipality), they were also filmed. They could be part of a pack or currently starting one at so-called rendezvous places.

See also  First look at the 2022 Service Trade Fair - a series of new technologies and new applications will be launched one after another – yqqlm

You may also like

Strengthen the theoretical armament, learn deeply and act...

USA: House prices rise again slightly – Case-Shiller-Index

Report of rape of a former Menudo revives...

They kill an ELN member responsible for the...

ATOSS software shares with premiums: ATOSS makes significantly...

Confirmed! Joe Biden will be a candidate for...

Environmental leaders from the biogeographic Chocó travel to...

The streets of Shanghai are now full of...

Hundreds of migrants jump into the Rio Grande,...

Nine countries and 13 departments will be present...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy