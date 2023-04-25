Home » The streets of Shanghai are now full of Rolls-Royce lawyers: changing the shape of the car needs to be filed-Minnan Net
[Shanghai streets are now full of Rolls-Royce cars full of diamonds, the lawyer reminds: modification of the shape of the vehicle needs to be filed]Recently, many netizens saw a Rolls-Royce car covered with diamonds on the streets of Shanghai. It was found that the car was ticketed for parking violations. @021video called Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm Chen Pengfei, who said that according to Article 16 of the “Road Traffic Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China“, no unit or individual may change the registered structure, structure or characteristics of a motor vehicle without authorization. . The “Regulations of Motor Vehicle Registration of the People’s Republic of China” also stipulates that the behavior of changing the appearance of the vehicle must be changed within a time limit. The body of the car is plastered with rhinestones, which significantly changes the exterior characteristics of the vehicle. The owner of a motor vehicle shall apply to the vehicle management office for registration of change within ten days after the change. If it is not handled within the time limit, the traffic management department of the public security organ may give a warning or a fine of not more than 200 yuan. @021 Video Reminder: Decoration needs to be moderate, and it should not affect the safe driving of yourself and others, let alone break the law!

