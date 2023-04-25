Europe as destination for African football coaches | Sports | DW

“I think it’s only a matter of time before our generation of soccer players becomes coaches at the highest level,” Michael Essien told DW. The former Ghana international, who enjoyed a glittering career spanning more than 20 years with Olympique Lyon, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and AC Milan, among others, is one of many African footballers to have recently retired and look around Europe for opportunities to work as a coach. Only a few former African stars have taken this route.

Essien ended his career with Greek club Panathinaikos Athens, Persib Bandung in Indonesia and finally until 2020 with Azerbaijani club Sebail FK. Then his way led him to Denmark. Tom Vernon, English owner of Danish first division club FC Nordsjaelland, invited Essien to play a role in the team’s environment while also starting a coaching course. Vernon used to work at Manchester United as a scout for African football talent and founded the in 1999 “Right to Dream”-Academy, a foundation dedicated to promoting young footballers around the world. Essien accepted Vernon’s offer and discovered his delight in promoting young players in the north of the Danish island of Zealand.

Although the chances for African coaches have been slim so far, he believes something is on the way. “If you’re smart enough, passionate about the game and still want to do something in and around the sport, opportunities will come,” says Essien.

Life after football

Essien had played two World Cups with Ghana’s team, the “Black Stars”. At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the Ghanaians even made it into the round of 16. Essien gained worldwide fame at Chelsea, where he was used as a central midfielder under star coach José Mourinho and won the Champions League once, the Premier League twice and the FA Cup five times with the club.

Michael Essien could have opted for a more plush life further up the football pyramid, such as as an official. But he wanted to stay connected to the game. “What I hate in my life is politics. I don’t think I’ll ever get involved in politics,” says Essien. “I do my coaching licenses because I love being on the pitch with the players. I stay very close to them, talk to them, give them advice and things like that. It makes me happier than being in the office on the phone sit and talk to people.”

Essien received their UEFA youth and amateur licenses this year. Now the 40-year-old is working towards a pro license which would allow him to take on coaching duties in the first team. “People think it’s easy to become a coach just because you’ve been a professional player at the highest level, but it’s not that easy,” says Essien. “That’s why I take my time and take it day by day.”

Purify the Traum

John Utaka followed a path similar to that of Michael Essien. The former Nigeria international was a professional with French clubs RC Lens and Stade Rennes before moving to England. He won the FA Cup with Portsmouth FC in 2008 before returning to France to play for Montpellier HSC. There he scored twice in the decisive game that gave the club their only Ligue 1 league title in 2012.

After retiring, Utaka first founded his own youth academy before being hired as an assistant coach at Montpellier’s U19s in 2020. Like Essien, he holds a UEFA amateur football license and is now aiming for a professional coaching licence.

“If the opportunity arises to coach a team in Europe, I’ll take it,” Utaka told DW. “My dream is to win the trophies as a coach that I couldn’t win as a player. There has never been an African coach who has won the Champions League. That’s a goal for me.”

Utaka works every day in Montpellier with young footballers, especially attacking players, whom he can teach as a former top striker. He enjoys it and would like to do it on a larger scale when the time comes. “I think it’s all about being consistent,” says Utaka. “You’re constantly learning and investing everything. But it’s a team sport, and as a coach you need people who support you and recommend you.”

Where are the opportunities for African coaches?

The successes of African coaches in Europe are still few and far between. Emmanuel Egbo, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper, led FK Tirana to the league title in Albania 2020. It was the first national title for an African coach in Europe.

Other ex-players such as Nigerian Sunday Oliseh, Ivorian Kolo Toure or Senegalese Mbaye Leye have also become head coaches at European clubs – with varying degrees of success. But these opportunities are few and far between.

“When you get a chance, you have to take it,” says John Utaka. “We must persevere and not lose hope. We must work together and learn from others.”

The text has been adapted from English.