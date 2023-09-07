Home » In El Paso, eight alleged members of the Clan del Golfo were captured
News

In El Paso, eight alleged members of the Clan del Golfo were captured

by admin
In El Paso, eight alleged members of the Clan del Golfo were captured

Units of the Sijín and Sipol of the National Police in conjunction with the Army and under the coordination of the 22nd Prosecutor’s Office of the municipality of El Paso, captured eight alleged members of the Clan del Golfo in this jurisdiction; through raids in different neighborhoods.

In addition to the captures, the operation left seizures such as a revolver, a pistol, a fragmentation grenade, 460 grams of marijuana in small dosed quantities, 148 grams of cocaine base, a cell phone, and a gramera.

The captured subjects were identified as: Luis Albeiro Velásquez Contreras, alias. Fought; José Carlos Méndez López, aka Carlitos; Claudia Patricia Silva Rodríguez, aka India; Efraín Manuel Perea García, alias Indio; Geiner Alfredo Hurtado Silva, aka Geiner; Sindy Paola Chávez Matute, aka Sindy; Luis Emilio Rojano Galindo, aka Emilio; and Dolcey Rivera Durán, aka Dolcey

It should be noted that each of those mentioned enjoy the presumption of innocence and will be presented before a guarantee control judge in the next few hours.

The mayor of the municipality of El Paso, Andry Aragón, indicated that these captures are part of the operations carried out by the National Police to dismantle micro-trafficking gangs.

See also  Announcement of the Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Zhaoling District, Luohe City on Announcing the Risk Points of the Epidemic_Luohe Municipal People's Government

You may also like

China’s Chairman Xi Jinping Issues New Measures for...

Alfred Bulmer: Quickly on the Farrenberg

Seven antisocials were in jail – Diario La...

Florida Universities Excel on Wall Street Journal’s List...

Fuel Price Stabilization Fund did not meet its...

Controversy Surrounds Chinese Authorities’ Plan to Detain Those...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX is powerless

Ministers go to the Itaipu council for the...

Hurricane Lee Expected to Reach Category 3 Strength...

Captured in Saravena alias Muelas, alleged member of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy