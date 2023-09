After having competed in 7 races in the Moto3 World Championship with the CIP team between Argentina and the Netherlands, Andrea Migno is back on track for his home GP at Misano. The announcement came from the Academy rider himself on the occasion of “Tavullia Vale”, the event dedicated to Valentino Rossi: “Borsoi from the Pramac team called me a few minutes ago, I will race with the MotoE this weekend!”

