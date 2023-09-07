Home » Udinese market – Caressa against the Friulians: “What does society prefer…”
Udinese market – Caressa against the Friulians: “What does society prefer…”

The director of Sky Sport had his say about the transfer campaign of the Juventus team. Find out what grade was assigned on the report card

Sky reporter Fabio Caressa he took stock of the market for all the teams in our league. There was also a vote for Udinese from coach Andrea Sottil and the Pozzo family. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go with all the declarations towards the Friuli Venezia Giulia team.

“Quiet Salvation”

“Society prefers keep a team which should reach a peaceful salvation also for what we saw last year, especially in the first part and therefore they didn’t spend much money”. The final vote assigned to the black and white transfer market was a five. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the updates on the Pereyra affair <<

September 7th – 6.25pm

