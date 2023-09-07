Home » Gentiloni, Meloni in agreement with Salvini: “Work against Italy”. EXCLUSIVE
Business

Gentiloni, Meloni in agreement with Salvini: “Work against Italy”. EXCLUSIVE

by admin
Gentiloni, Meloni in agreement with Salvini: “Work against Italy”. EXCLUSIVE

Breaking Gentiloni Salvini Tajani Meloni on the EU

Salvini vs Gentiloni, even Tajani did not criticize the Northern League deputy prime minister

Some might think that Matteo Salvini’s attack on Paolo Gentiloni is an isolated output of the Northern League secretary. Not at all. Those who were present at last night’s summit at Palazzo Chigi on the 2024 maneuver tell Affaritaliani.it that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thinks exactly like the Minister of Transport and the infrastructures. “Work against Italy (Gentiloni, ed)”, is the thought expressed during the summit by both Meloni and Salvini.

E not even the pro-European Antonio Tajani has criticized the Northern League’s deputy prime minister. The accusation of Brothers of Italy and Lega to the European Commissioner of Democratic party is that of not helping Italy at all (indeed, the opposite) on the flexibility of the deficit in view of the Budget Law for the next year. So much so that someone believes, but there is no confirmation, that the exit of Salvini against Gentiloni has been agreed with the premier, who obviously cannot expose herself in order to maintain good relations with Bruxelles.

The strong criticisms by Meloni and Salvini of the EU Dem commissioner relaunch the hypothesis of Affaritaliani.it that Gentiloni, behind the scenes, aims to return to Palazzo Chigi in case of implosion of the centre-right government. And what better opportunity to sink the executive than the maintenance of public finances and a maneuver “tears and blood” (or almost).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

SAP wants to take over the Bonn software...

Aerostar Puerto Rico Invests Over $1 Million in...

Air strike 8 September: all the tricks to...

The US Dollar Devalues in the Financial Market:...

Is it worth investing? Performance and Opinions

Luochuan County Experiences Boom as Early-Ripening Apples Hit...

This is how managers increase trust

A string of robberies hits gas stations in...

Friday 15 – Saturday 16 September 2023: G77...

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Businessman and philanthropist

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy