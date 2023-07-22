Rai-Minoli, negotiations concluded. State TV buys back “We are the story”

We are history, Rai forced to buy back the rights given to Minoli

In 2010 the then director of the Rai Mauro Masi gave the journalist the rights to “La Storia siamo noi”, who is now selling them for around one million. The Fatto Quotidiano wrote it today, which speaks of a “paradoxical story of the State-Minoli negotiation that seems to have reached an incredible epilogue. Rai and the historic Mixer journalist would have found an agreement to return the rights to the archives of the program La Storia siamo noi to the public service”.

To buy back his display cases, lhe will spend an amount close to one million euros on Rai, according to Letter 43. “The story is paradoxical, because it was precisely Rai in 2011 that gave him those rights: more than 3,000 hours of broadcasting, interviews and historical services. It was the then director of Viale Mazzini Mauro Masi who, during the contract renewal phase and as an integral part of it, gave those rights to the journalist. Effectively giving Minoli the possibility of reselling them to anyone who requested them, perhaps a competitor on state TV”.

Also for Letter 43, it was “then Fabrizio Salini, director at the time of the pentastellato governments, who entered into a negotiation with Minoli realizing that Rai could not lose that precious material. With the embarrassment of having to spend money to buy back something that in the past belonged to it. After a long back and forth on the figures, now the long negotiation seems to have reached its conclusion “.

