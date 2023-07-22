How to fight varicose veins: the list of “magic” foods that will wipe out any blemishes

To solve the problem of varicose veins, a great ally can be nutrition. Here are the magical foods to fight them.

Nutrition is a great help against small and large ailments. For example, it can be fundamental in reducing the problem of varicose veins, which afflicts many women so much.

Perhaps not everyone would have guessed this, but there are indeed gods magical foods that allow you to wipe out all traces of this blemisheffortlessly and without resorting to drugs.

Foods to combat the problem of varicose veins

Varicose veins are not only an aesthetic problem but also a disorder that can be annoying and painful and even dangerous if not controlled properly. In fact, they are to all intents and purposes among the pathologies of the circulatory system and indicate venous insufficiency: this means that the blood does not flow well from the periphery to the heart, creating stagnation of blood which can also prove dangerous in the long run.

To combat the ailment, just simply introduce nutritious and beneficial foods into your diet. In particular, these are foods that help preserve cardiovascular health since, with varicose veins, the veins are unable to return blood to the heart correctly. Among these foods, therefore, belong those that contain polyunsaturated fats which help control cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Any examples? Seed oils, olive oil, nuts and oily fish. Another category of exceptional foods to reduce the problem of varicose veins are those rich in fiber. These allow you to keep your weight under control. In fact, venous insufficiency can appear precisely in overweight subjects. Then consume foods such as fruit, legumes, vegetables, cereals, dried fruit, which contain many fibers, helps fight blemishes. Finally, it is very important hydrate drinking the right amount of water a day to improve digestion and blood flow. The ideal would be to consume at least one and a half to two liters of water a day.

In short, solving the problem of varicose veins can be less tiring than you think if you adopt some small dietary precautions that can make the difference: eating foods rich in polyunsaturated fats, foods rich in fiber and the right amount of water. More help can be given by elastic stockings, which can be recommended in the event of a still slight problem. Otherwise the solution is to resort to a surgery which will solve the problem altogether by closing the veins.

