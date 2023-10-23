Home » in Italy knowledge is increasing, but still few are “immersed” – Cover news
in Italy knowledge is increasing, but still few are “immersed” – Cover news

Italians’ knowledge of the Metaverse concept is increasing, with 35% of the population declaring themselves aware of its meaning. Women (43%) are more aware than men (57%).
The first thing that comes to mind for Italians when thinking about the Metaverse is ‘A virtual, augmented and parallel universe’ (60%), followed by the ‘Fusion between a video game and the real world‘ (26%) or the simple ‘Video game’ ( 14%).

This is what emerges from the data of the ANGI Ricerche Observatory, created in collaboration with the Lab21.01 demoscopic institute on the occasion of the second edition of the Metaverse Festival. An event organized in September by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, at Nuvola Lavazza.

To dive you use VR viewers, PCs, smartphones and tablets

However, there are still few Italians who have already had an immersive experience, 9%, while the vast majority of those interviewed say they want to do it (72%). But there is also 11% of the sample who states their opposition to trying the Metaverse experience.

Among the most used devices, VR viewers remain firmly in first place (43%), followed by personal computers (32%) and smartphones and tablets (23%).

“Real” areas and sectors of application according to the under 35s

However, Italians are still very hesitant about the effects that could be produced by the Metaverse. Five out of 10 Italians do not yet have a firm opinion on the possible impact of the Metaverse on personal and social habits.

However, young people under 35 seem to have clear ideas about the practical applications of the Metaverse, citing areas of use such as education and training (31%), mobility, tourism and smart cities (24%), social and interpersonal relationships (18%), Public administration and relations with citizens (16%), and e-commerce (11%).

A fascinating, revolutionary but still unsafe place

But how will the Metaverse revolutionize our society?
Young Italians put the possibility of breaking down social distances first (29%), followed by the increase in spaces and technological tools (21%), the opportunity to create a gender and age equality environment (19%), by new job opportunities (17%) and new possible identities (14%).
The possibility of the Metaverse to encourage meeting famous people or visiting distant places is always very attractive (90%).

But at the same time only 3 out of 10 Italians consider the Metaverse a safe place.
In particular, 65% of males compared to 35% of females, 53% of those under 35, 29% of those aged 36-55, and 18% of those over 65.

