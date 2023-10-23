The Impact of Physical Activity on Longevity and Aging: Choosing the Right Exercise for a Healthier Life

Physical Activity for Longevity and Aging: The Positive Effect of Physical Exercise

In this Microbiologia Italia article, we will focus on the importance of physical activity for longevity and aging. According to Dr. Alberto Cerasari, a specialist in Sports and Exercise Medicine, physical activity is a fundamental pillar for living a long and healthy life.

Physical activity has a significant impact on longevity, improving both our physical and mental well-being. During and after exercise, our body releases substances such as endorphins and hormones that positively influence our mood and emotions, contributing to an overall sense of well-being.

Different types of exercise have distinct effects on the body. Aerobic activities, such as running or swimming, are known for their benefits on the cardiovascular system. They improve heart efficiency and lung capacity. On a cellular level, exercise improves the function of mitochondria, which are the powerhouses of our cells. Training in “zone 2,” which keeps the heart rate at 60-75% of the theoretical maximum for age, optimizes energy production in the mitochondria.

Aerobic activity is particularly effective for longevity, especially when it comes to cardiovascular health. Studies have shown that an increase in VO2 Max, which measures maximum oxygen consumption during maximal physical activity, is associated with lower mortality from all causes, including cardiovascular, metabolic, neurodegenerative, and oncological diseases.

Anaerobic training, such as using weights or resistance, also offers significant benefits. It improves metabolic capacity, helps control weight, and prevents bone and muscle loss. Resistance training is especially important for women aged 45-50 and over to combat osteopenia, osteoporosis, and sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass with aging, affects both men and women. Resistance training can help slow or reverse this trend. Furthermore, exercise-induced physiological changes positively influence longevity and protection from disease. Aerobic activity improves general oxygenation, optimizes the use of oxygen, and prevents many diseases. Anaerobic activity reduces the risk of falls and fractures by improving cellular sensitivity to nutrients. Inactivity can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia or fractures, especially in people over 60.

Not having time or resources is not a valid excuse for avoiding physical activity. Even a little effort is better than nothing. Methods such as High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) offer beneficial results in a short time. Short sessions of high-intensity exercise can improve mitochondrial efficiency and cardiorespiratory fitness.

There is no age limit to start playing sports. Even those who start after the age of 60 can obtain benefits. In addition to aerobic activity and resistance training, exercises for balance, flexibility, and posture can be started at any age, preferably under the supervision of a professional in case of associated pathologies.

Measuring body composition is essential for tracking progress. Methods such as skinfold measurements, body circumferences, bioimpedance measurements, and DEXA scans can provide valuable insights into muscle mass and fat distribution.

For those who are over 40 or 50 and want to stay in shape, creatine monohydrate is a recommended supplement. It has been extensively studied and has shown beneficial effects on muscle and brain health.

There are cultures around the world that have embraced effective lifestyles to promote longevity through physical activity. Hunter-gatherer populations maintain a lifestyle based on movement, in contrast to modern sedentarism. Blue Zones, where centenarians live in excellent health, combine a moderate diet with a high level of physical activity.

In conclusion, physical activity is a valuable investment in our longevity and quality of life. Regardless of age, choosing the right activity can lead to significant benefits. So, let’s get up and get moving to live a longer and healthier life. The choice is ours, and the time is now.