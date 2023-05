On the sports field in Kirchberg-Thening this coming weekend, it will once again become clear what is meant by a “club functioning like a small family”. Chairman Andreas Rückl describes the football club with 280 active members as such. “The structure is right, the togetherness, what we have in common is a big focus for us,” says Rückl, who has only been living in the community for six years and has been chairman of the association for three years.