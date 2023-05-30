Home » In La Guajira they captured a man who would have murdered his stepson
Víctor Segundo Barros Cano, alias Vitico, investigated for allegedly murdering his stepson in Riohacha, was captured in an operation by the National Police of that department.

His arrest was made by means of a court order issued by a guarantee control judge for the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.

The events were recorded in June 2021, in a house located on 55B street with 12C race in the Villa Yolima neighborhood of Riohacha. According to the authorities, in a fight Víctor Segundo Barros ended the life of Julio Buelvas González.

Apparently, Víctor Segundo shot his stepson for the loss of a toolbox, as documented by the local media on that date.

Víctor Segundo Barros was left in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the seizure measure.

