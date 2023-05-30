Home » Guaireña and Guaraní draw in the twentieth date of the Apertura
Guaireña and Guaraní draw in the twentieth date of the Apertura

With this tie, the Villarriqueño team reaches 14 points. On the Legendary side, you reach 32 points in the standings. For the penultimate date of the Opening 2023, Guaireña FC will visit Resistencia, while Guaraní will be local against Olimpia.

Synthesis of the meeting

Guaireña FC 2-2 Guaraní

Estadio: Guairá Park. Referee: Zulma Quinonez. assistants: Eduardo Britos and Guido Miranda. fourth official: Julio Quintana. WAS: Ulysses Mereles. AVAR: Jose Cuevas. goals: 25′ Edgar Gonzalez and 82′ Diego Valdez (GFC); 77′ Hugo Dorrego and 86′ Victor Cespedes (G). Admonished: 52′ Ruben Rios. Expelled: 90’+4′ Victor Cespedes (G).

Guaireña FC (2): Leandro Finochietto; Aquilino Gimenez, Miguel Paniagua, Ivan Villalba and Edgar Gonzalez (67′ Jose Ariel Nunez); Ever Caceres (84′ Nicolas Meaurio), Juan Aguilar (84′ Rosalino Toledo), Diego Valdez and Rodrigo Alborno (47′ Matthias Céspedes); Marcelo Acosta and Jose Verdun (67′ Derlys Cabins). DT: Luciano Theiler.

Guaraní (2): Rodrigo Munoz; Raúl Cáceres, Marcos Cáceres, Fernando Román and Alexis Cantero; Estível Moreira (63′ Brahian Fernández), Rubén Ríos (63′ Hugo Dorrego) and Luis Fariña; Nestor Camacho, Romeo Benítez (84′ Alberto Contrera) and Enrique Borja (63′ Víctor Céspedes). DT: Hernan Rodrigo Lopez.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

