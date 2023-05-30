Holidays 2023: travel agencies notice “changed booking behavior”

– When will flight and holiday prices calm down again? Where are the Swiss going this summer? And how? Andrea Beffa, head of the travel association, gives the answer and says how best to prepare.

Andrea Beffa, Director of the Swiss Travel Association SFV, is optimistic about the future of travel agencies. More modern consulting options via video chats or social media would bring momentum to the industry. Photo: Sabina Bobst

Ms. Beffa, you’ve been head of the travel association for four months. How was the start in the new office? He was quite positive. I have already got to know numerous topics and people. The framework conditions in the travel industry are definitely better for such a job today than they were a year or two ago.

You are the first woman to hold office. Yes, the SRV has been around for almost 100 years and I am the first managing director.

How are travel agencies doing at the moment? It’s been a positive year of travel. In terms of sales, we are within the pre-pandemic level.

Andrea Beffa (37) already completed her commercial apprenticeship in a travel agency and has been working in the travel industry ever since. The Zurich native has been the managing director of the Swiss Travel Association since February 2023. Previously, she worked as head of sales and operations at tour operator TUI Suisse. Her most beautiful travel experiences include safaris in South Africa and Namibia.

Prices for flights and other tourism services have risen sharply. Is the situation calming down again? See also Xiaomi POCO C40 released with domestic processor JLQ JR510 - Xiaomi Xiaomi Various factors play a part, such as inflation, the war and the associated increased energy prices. Also the relationship between supply and demand and that capacities are not yet where they were before the pandemic. It is difficult to estimate how prices will develop. However, they have been stable in recent months.

Stable at a high level? This cannot be answered in general. In the case of Swiss, average fares have increased by 15 to 20 percent compared to 2019 – but prices vary significantly depending on the airline, destination or demand. Both down and up.

How much higher is the willingness to pay? This differs from customer to customer. However, we observe that they treat themselves to more, sometimes book a higher hotel category or even book a seat in business class on long-haul routes.

“It is booked months in advance because people feel planning security again.” Andrea Beffa

A lot is flown. Domestic tourism demand collapsing this summer? During the pandemic we’ve learned to appreciate our own country, it’s not going to collapse easily. In addition, more people are coming from abroad again, for example tourists from China are returning this year. So I don’t think domestic tourism will suffer.

Have you noticed a change in travel behavior after Corona? Not a change in travel behavior, but a change in booking behavior. The advance booking period is longer again, people plan and book several months in advance, because people feel safe again that they can plan longer term.

What about eco travel? Will there be more demand for sustainable travel? See also Domestic commodity futures closes soda ash main contract daily limit It is definitely an important aspect and even more relevant today than it was a few years ago. The consumer is also happy to choose a sustainable option if it is available at a reasonable price. For destinations that can be reached in six hours, we feel a stronger demand for train travel. When it comes to business trips, people are now more likely to use the train than the plane.

After hard Corona years, travel agencies are now doing very well. “The booking status is practically at the pre-pandemic level,” says Beffa. Photo: Sabina Bobst

What problems are currently affecting the travel industry? The shortage of skilled workers is currently the biggest challenge for the industry. Some tour operators and travel agencies lack travel consultants.

What is the Swiss Travel Association doing about it? We are very active when it comes to designing training and further education in the industry, and in this way we try to attract young people. We also want to enable career changers to get started by cooperating with a partner school.

How bad is the shortage of skilled workers in the travel destinations? Personnel capacities have been increased again in most places, but there are probably still a few places where there is a lack of staff. For example at airports or in holiday destinations. There is also a need for action in Switzerland, for example at the security checkpoints at Zurich Airport, where the cantonal police are understaffed.



Is chaos looming again this summer? It will be a challenge again this year, I don’t expect chaos in the holiday destinations. It is worthwhile to be well prepared and to find out about the situation on site at an early stage. See also National Development and Reform Commission: At present, about 70% of coal-fired power generation has formed an on-grid tariff through participation in the power market

Where are the Swiss going this summer? To the classic Mediterranean destinations such as Spain, Greece, Turkey or Cyprus. Long-distance destinations such as the USA and Asia will also be traveled to again this summer.

And where are you headed? I travel to Crete, I used to go there when I was a small child.

