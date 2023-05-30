Home » Hashish and marijuana trafficking between Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, ten arrests [notiziediprato.it]
Hashish and marijuana trafficking between Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, ten arrests

Hashish and marijuana trafficking between Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, ten arrests [notiziediprato.it]

30.05.2023

Hashish and marijuana trafficking between Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy, ten arrests

The operation by the financial police, coordinated by the DDA of Florence, led to the preventive seizure of assets for 650 thousand euros between Florence and Prato

Prato is also affected by the maxi operation of the Goa of the Guardia di Finanza of Florence, the result of an investigation coordinated by the DDA of the Tuscan capital, to dismantle an organization, composed almost exclusively of people born and domiciled in the province of Florence, dedicated to the marketing of large quantities of hashish and marijuana in Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.
Since this morning, May 30, 10 pre-trial detention measures – 6 in prison, 4 under house arrest – and a preventive seizure have been carried out in the provinces of Florence, Prato, Bologna, Milan and Bergamo, and also in Barcelona and London of assets for 650,000 euros between Florence and Prato. Association aimed at international drug trafficking, self-laundering and undue receipt of public funds the disputed crimes. Among the alleged members of the organization is also a Florentine accountant. The professional, explains the Gdf in a note, would have “dealt with the stipulation, under a false name, of rental contracts for buildings in Florence which were then used as drug depots, he would also have allowed the laundering of certain proceeds and, finally, the fictitious employment of one of the associates for the sole purpose of allowing him to be able to demonstrate a regular working position and to unduly benefit from layoffs and unemployment”. Today’s operation, which also saw the coordination of Eurojust, is part of “a broader context of executions of custodial measures also by the Public Prosecutor’s Offices” of Trento, Bologna and Potenza”.

