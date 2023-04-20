In Milan sustainable drainage system for rainwater – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 20 APR – The first sustainable drainage system on a public road has been inaugurated in Milan, with the aim of guaranteeing the best use of rainwater for the irrigation of green areas. The system is part of the redevelopment of via Pacini which saw the enlargement of the central parterre for a length of 200 meters, with the insertion of a pedestrian path, benches and bike racks, hedges. All in place of dozens of cars illegally parked on the tree-lined parterre. The works were carried out by MM Spa, while the study for the redevelopment of via Pacini had been entrusted to Amat in collaboration with the Mobility and Green departments.



The sustainable urban drainage system has the task of guaranteeing the best possible use of rainwater for the irrigation of green areas. Its operation consists of a system of road drains that discharge the rainwater (the first drops that fall to the ground, the most polluting ones) directly into the sewer. Second rainwater is instead collected and infiltrated into the ground using the surface of the road parterre. This model of green and hydraulic infrastructure, in addition to guaranteeing water savings for irrigation, has the merit of reducing the hydraulic risk during violent storms. However, an irrigation system was created which was also designed to be fed by ground water wells (not by drinking water) to guarantee the well-being of the plants during the hottest and driest months. (HANDLE).

