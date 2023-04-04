Home News In Naples cineforum of young people for rights and legality – Campania
In Naples cineforum of young people for rights and legality – Campania

In Naples cineforum of young people for rights and legality – Campania

Sgambati (Uil), without peace there are no conditions for development

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 04 – “There is no possibility of development if there is no peace. Naples was the first city to demonstrate after the aggression against Ukraine. Now it is right to continue involving young people more and more “. This was stated by the general secretary of Uil Campania, Giovanni Sgambati, illustrating the cineforum cycle entitled ‘Fore o’ cinema’ organized in the municipal area of ​​Forcella of the Annalisa Durante Library in Naples.

Today, April 4, at 3.30 pm, screening of the film ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

He will be introduced by Pino Perna, president of the Durante association, Camilla Iovino, regional secretary of UIL Campania, Ciro Mozzillo, organizational secretary of UIL Scuola Napoli e Campania.

Lucia Fortini, regional councilor for schools, welfare and youth policies, Giovanni Sgambati, general secretary of Uil Campania, Olga Korenkova, My Volia Aps, Don Tonino Palmese, president of the Polis Foundation, will intervene in the debate following the film.

The youth film club for rights and legality is promoted by Uil Campania, Uil ScuolaRua, Uniti Aps and Fitel, together with the A.Durante association. (HANDLE).

