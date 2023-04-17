In Pitalito they go out to protest with a coffin on board

Protests of the Laboyana community against the non-compliance in the delivery of the work of the El Libertador bridge. The inhabitants took over and closed Avenida Pastrana in front of the covered Coliseum in Pitalito.

They declare that they can no longer take the closure of the highway, since being incommunicado for a long time has left them with serious economic effects. Added to the withdrawn breaches in the delivery dates of the work, by the Municipal Administration, which has led its inhabitants to call a protest.

Faced with so many non-compliances, the community asks for the solidarity of the Laboyanos because it is a road that will be at the service of all, decongesting Avenida Pastrana a bit.

For several hours traffic was stopped on this avenue, leaving the vehicles parked on both sides of the road.

To this is added, the overwhelming insecurity and at a point that does not give more, the number of deaths in traffic accidents, the breaches in the delivery of the Libertador Bridge, and a lot of nonconformity and distrust in the Municipal Administration.

Thus, with a coffin in the middle of the protest, the community of the Santa Mónica de Pitalito neighborhood blocks the ring road and protests for the lack of attention from the authorities. They claim that there are 5 people dead and constant robberies at this point.

The community in this sector asks for speed reducers and accompaniment from the authorities to avoid more traffic accidents.

It was possible to verify that at the time of this note the passage was enabled on Avenida Pastrana de Pitalito, citizens raised the protest and are in dialogue with the Municipal administration. As established by agreement, May 31 would be the deadline for the delivery of the Libertador bridge.