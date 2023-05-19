In Prato and Poggio Fratelli d’Italia collects signatures against surrogacy [notiziediprato.it]

The subscription was born on the wave of the bill presented to make the use of surrogacy a universal crime

Also in Prato and Poggio a Caiano, tomorrow Saturday 20 May, FdI launches the subscription that arises on the wave of the bill presented to make the use of surrogacy a universal crime and, therefore, punishable in Italy even if committed abroad . The basic text of the proposal has already been approved in the House Judiciary Committee, and will now be examined in the House and Senate halls. “This collection of signatures is the demonstration that there is a concrete synergy between the work we do in Rome and which we then report on the territories – declared Chiara La Porta, Fdi deputy from Prato – the battles in which we have always been protagonists, and the promises that we have done, become reality thanks to this commitment”.

“The uterus for rent is a topic that involves everyone’s conscience – said Tommaso Cocci, provincial councilor of Prato of FdI – the commitment to provide an alternative of good governance in the province of Prato, does not prevent us from continuing the battles for the values ​​we believe in”.

To sign the petition, which can also be signed online at nouteroinaffitto.it, the appointments for tomorrow are in Prato, at the Fratelli d’Italia headquarters in Via Magnolfi 26, from 10 to 12 and from 15.30 to 18.30 and in Poggio a Caiano, at the headquarters of Fratelli d’Italia, Largo Filippo Mazzei 39, from 3 to 7 pm.