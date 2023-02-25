news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 25 – In the procession in Milan promoted by Cobas and other groups to protest against the government, high living costs and deaths at work, there are also banners in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis hunger strike for more than four months, and against hard prison.



“41 bis state torture. Against prison, repression, living and working conditions. Class struggle”, reads a banner promoted by the ‘Milanese city assembly against 41 bis and life imprisonment’, which expresses solidarity in a flyer to Cospito “because repression, prison and living conditions are the two faces of the State and of capital and that is why we cannot remain silent”.



At the end of the procession made up of several hundred people, the red and black flags of Fai, the Italian Anarchist Federation, are waving, with the A for Anarchy imprinted on it and a black banner with the inscription: ‘We go and we return together’.



(ANSA).

