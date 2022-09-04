Workers use drones to inspect crops.Photo courtesy of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

China News Service, Hangzhou, September 4th (Qian Chenfei) On the 4th, the reporter learned from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that affected by this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo” (super typhoon level), there are 5,012 in the province. The farmhouse was temporarily closed, and 5,279 tourists were advised to return. As of the 3rd, the province has harvested 24,000 mu of fruits and 60,000 mu of vegetables.

According to the Zhejiang Meteorological Bureau, this year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo” (super typhoon level) was centered on the East China Sea at 14:00 on the 4th, about 395 kilometers southeast of Zhujiajian Island in Zhejiang Province. It moved to the north at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and its intensity increased.

In order to do a good job in typhoon defense work, as of noon on the 4th, the province dispatched a total of 2,987 person-times to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the province’s farmhouses, especially the 163 geological disaster spots and small river basins. 5,012 farmhouses were temporarily closed, and 5,279 tourists were advised to return.

The agricultural and rural system of Zhejiang Province guides all regions to scientifically prevent typhoons, and strives to reduce the possible losses caused by typhoons to agricultural production. As of the 3rd, the province has harvested 24,000 mu of fruits and 60,000 mu of vegetables; organized dredging channels of 440,000 meters and reinforced 76,000 mu of production facilities; organized 898 technical service teams, served 5,629 subjects, and distributed 15,000 documents.