“We feel betrayed by the state and the government. From Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni only promises in the electoral campaign, then the problems emerged … “. And again: “We are bankrupt, many companies are going bankrupt”. These are the appeals launched by a few hundred workers, owners of construction companies and clients who demonstrated in the streets of the […]
In Rome the procession of the 'exodus' of the Superbonus: "Betrayed by Meloni, companies go bankrupt". Conte also in the square: "Government lies, unblock the credits" – Il Fatto Quotidiano
