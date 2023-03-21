The ski racer from Nidwalden took first place in Andorra in the last giant slalom of the winter. The overall World Cup winner thus recorded 2042 points, more than any ski racer before him – is it his best at all?

The ball for the best giant slalom skier of the winter, but above all he broke a record: Marco Odermatt after his last race of the season in Andorra. Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

And now the calculation is done. In his last World Cup race of the season, Marco Odermatt surpassed the almost magical 2000 points and replaced Hermann Maier as the record holder. The Austrian Maier had won the overall World Cup in 2000 with exactly 2000 points; Odermatt has 2042 points after winning the giant slalom in Andorra.