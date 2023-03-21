Home World MAGGIORE / 100 bees for 1 rental: the project to protect the environment and biodiversity – Mobility
World

by admin
A new chapter in the partnership signed between Maggiore, an Avis Budget Group brand, and LifeGate, a point of reference for sustainability in Italy, starts today with the L’ape è vita project dedicated to the protection of bees and biodiversity.

The initiative supports LifeGate’s Bee My Future project and aims to protect this precious insect, now at risk of extinction: for every rental made from 21 March Maggiore will adopt 100 bees, doubling the number if you choose to book a car electricity, with the ultimate goal of adopting 500,000 and protecting their well-being through urban beekeeping.

In recent years the populations of bees and other pollinating insects have drastically decreased, but it is these insects that pollinate 75 percent of the plants humans eat. Their protection has now become essential to ensure food security and the future of the planet.

