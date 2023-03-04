Home News In Santa Marta they rejected the Petro Health Reform
by admin
A significant number of samaria once again took to the streets this Friday afternoon to participate in the platón programmed in several cities of Colombiain order to reject the Health Reform project that has already been presented to the Congress of the Republic by President Gustavo Petro.

The focus point was Bolivar Park where those present wearing white t-shirt and phanging banners with rejection signs They called on the national government.

Also read: “Reform yes, but not like this”: Samarios protest again against Gustavo Petro’s reforms

with the slogan ‘Reform yes, but not like this’, different country movements They were also noted in other capitals such as Barranquilla, Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Sincelejo and Monteria. The next day of protestIt was scheduled for Thursday, March 9. Photo Ly Erich Amasifuen

