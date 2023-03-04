A significant number of samaria once again took to the streets this Friday afternoon to participate in the platón programmed in several cities of Colombia in order to reject the Health Reform project that has already been presented to the Congress of the Republic by President Gustavo Petro.

The focus point waswhere those present wearing white t-shirt and pThey called on the national government.

with the slogan ‘Reform yes, but not like this’, different country movements They were also noted in other capitals such as Barranquilla, Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Sincelejo and Monteria. The next day of protestIt was scheduled for Thursday, March 9. Photo Ly Erich Amasifuen