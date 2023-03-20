Fraud of millions with fictitious invoices

Several senior Amazon managers are said to have worked together to enrich themselves at the expense of the group. At the center of the action is an operations manager at the Amazon warehouse in Smyrna, Georgia Motherboard reported. The 31-year-old was responsible for overseeing workers and production processes.

It was also possible for her to instruct employees to feed the data from sellers on the platform into the system. At this point, however, the accused lacked honesty: fictitious invoices from invented companies were issued together with three employees – with a total value of more than ten million US dollars. Amazon then actually transferred approximately $9.4 million to bank accounts controlled by the manager and her co-conspirators, according to the indictment in the Northern District Court of Georgia.

According to the report, the accused pleaded guilty and wanted to pay back the money. After being released on bail, she acquired a hookah lounge franchise in Atlanta by untruthfully telling the company the criminal case had been dropped. None of the defendants responded to requests for comment to Motherboard.

Accessory Developer Assistant: New app for accessory manufacturers

In recent months, Apple has unannounced added a few applications to the App Store that are aimed at developers and offer them support for various processes – for example for CarKey. Now there is a new addition to the platform, provided that users Link know – the product page of the application is otherwise not listed.

The Accessory Developer Assistant is used to test and verify accessories. With its help, manufacturers can evaluate whether products with Apple devices work as expected. Checks are possible for compatibility with the housing size, the camera system and NFC, among other things, and information on battery consumption is also provided. The app is 5.4 megabytes in size and can be downloaded on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, provided that iOS or iPadOS 16.1 is installed.