Thu, 5:13 p.m. Software fenForce Touch, first introduced in 2014 for the iPhone 6s, did not catch on for various reasons. The point of the technology was that a firm press would trigger different actions than a lighter press – and in a way act as a kind of right-click. After Force Touch had disappeared or had never found its way into the iPad anyway, the “Long Press” gained in importance.

This type of operation also existed before, but from now on it should be the only option for alternative inputs. In the second beta of iOS 17, a small change in behavior was found, because this is now configurable. If the waiting time for a reaction was too long, you can switch to “rapid response” and a long press is triggered more quickly. However, nothing changes in the default settings, it is an optional feature.

Elaborate conversion: The mechanical Apple Watch

What to do with an Apple Watch that has stopped working? From sale to trade-in at dealers to recycling, there are very different possibilities. However, a hobbyist had a completely different idea and decided to reach into the toolbox and extensively rebuild the smartwatch. The goal should be to create a fully mechanical Apple watch whose case is the same as the original, but the inner workings are different.

The basis was an Apple Watch, which could be purchased on eBay as a defective device – in the current case the device was still working, but the battery ran out of breath very quickly. The video shows how, step by step, a new watch is created from individual case components, the time of which is displayed using a conventional movement. However, the one-off was not cheap and easy to obtain, as the hobbyist emphasizes. An estimated $100 and a weekend turned into almost $400 – and a quarter.

