news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASSANO ALLO IONIO, MARCH 30 – During the event “Mnemosyne. Memory and salvation”, the project of the Abap Superintendence of Cosenza and the archaeological park concerning ” the excavation and restoration of a burial discovered in the necropolis of ancient Thurii become the subject of a laboratory-site open to the public with educational-scientific purposes”. The meeting with journalists was attended by the director of the archaeological area of ​​Sibari, Filippo Demma, Paola Aurino, Abap Superintendent of Cosenza, Vito D’Adamo, head of the secretariat of the Undersecretary for Culture Lucia Borgonzoni representing the Government, Fabrizio Sudano, director Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Calabria, and the regional councilor for economic development and cultural attractions, Rosario Varì.



“Last June the Abap Superintendency of Cosenza found, in an area not far from the Sibarite archaeological area and corresponding to the necropolis of Thurii – it was announced during the meeting – a tomb probably dating back to the 4th century BC. of the discovery lies in the fact that among the elements of the kit recovered there are some fragments of a gold plate of the so-called ‘Orphic’ type.A very rare object, attested in a few specimens in Magna Graecia, Crete and Thessaly in which the leaf of gold was used as a support for a text that contained instructions so that the deceased could orient himself in the afterlife”. On the basis of a collaboration protocol, the Sibari Park and the Superintendency of Cosenza transformed the discovery into an opportunity for knowledge, “proceeding to set up a research and restoration site that can be visited, and is open to the public”.



“Above all, the new discovery offers – explained the superintendent Aurino and the director Demma – the essential opportunity to investigate, in addition to the object, its context, its owner. It will finally be possible to learn more about who the people were who 2300 years ago believed in metempsychosis and practiced rituals to attain bliss beyond death.” (HANDLE).

